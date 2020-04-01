:

Amaravati: Most of the Coronavirus-infected in Andhra Pradesh are incidentally the ones who returned to the state after attending the religious congregation, Markaz, in Nizamuddin of Delhi, said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the AP chief minister said that a total of 1,085 members returned from to AP from Delhi after participating in the religious meeting, organized by Tablighi Jamaat. Of them, tests were conducted for 585 members.



“About 87 positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Andhra Pradesh. Incidentally, a whopping 70 of them are the returnees from Delhi (Markaz Nizamuddin event)," YS Jagan said. In this context, he urged all the relatives of the COVID-19 infected from the Delhi religious congregation, to voluntarily come out into the open and get themselves tested.

The AP chief minister stated that the state government is making all the efforts to indentify and locate all those who may have come in contact with the Delhi returnees.



YS Jagan said that the state government has been implementing a comprehensive action plan to contain the spread of Coronavirus on one side and provide best possible support in terms of treatment for those affected by it. Asserting that the lockdown is being effectively enforced in the state, the chief minister made a passionate appeal to the public not to discriminate against those who are infected with the dreaded virus. “This is the time for everyone to be compassionate towards them and help them recover as soon as possible,” he felt.



Once again reassuring the people of the state that there is no need to panic over the situation, YS Jagan said that there are many who have recovered completely from the virus and were discharged.



Referring to the deferment of salaries, necessitated by the depleted fiscal position due to the lockdown, the chief minister thanked all those who came forward and extended their support to the government in these trying times.



On the crucial aqua, food-processing and agriculture-related industries, which need to carry out their production on a daily basis, the chief minister said that all those associated with these sectors could go about their tasks uninterrupted till 1 PM everyday. But he appealed to them diligently adhere to all the guidelines and safeguards issued for this purpose. “As long as all the precautions are taken care of, including practicing of social distancing, there should be no problem for them to carry out their activities,”

