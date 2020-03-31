AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh saw a jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 17 testing positive since Monday night, taking the overall tally to 40, the Medical and Health Department said in the latest bulletin released on Tuesday.

As many as 14 of the 17 new patients had attended the Jamat congregation in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi between March 13 and 15. While one person got afflicted upon his return from Medina, two others contracted it from a Mecca returnee in Karnataka.

Prakasam district recorded the highest number of eight cases, followed by five in Guntur, two in Anantapuramu and one each in Krishna, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore and East Godavari districts, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said a total of 164 samples were tested since Monday night of which 147 turned negative.

Six of the persons who returned to Telangana from the Tablighi HQ have since died from the coronavirus infection. Positive cases were reported from J& K, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands etc. The family of a person who died on Monday after attending the religious congregation has been kept in isolation even as those who returned to their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana were being tracked. At least 18 persons related to the deceased have been quarantined in Hyderabad. A total of 194 people remain quarantined in Telengana.

