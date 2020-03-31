Andhra Pradesh: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, convened a review meeting on the measures taken to tackle the novel Coronavirus in the state on Tuesday.

Officials had identified details of the new cases reported in the state and of the people who attended the religious meeting in Nizamuddin, New Delhi.

He appealed to the people who returned from the religious meeting in Delhi, to come forward along with those who had come in contact with them, voluntarily undergo the tests and to take the necessary treatment. He also directed officials to identify people through contact tracing and provide them with the necessary medical care.

He also reviewed the measures taken to battle the virus in the urban areas. He requested the people with the symptoms to come forward and get tested voluntarily.

Speaking about the farmers, he said that the govt will purchase all the farm produce. Aquafarmers and aqua related industries have no reason to worry as well, he said.

