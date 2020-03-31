Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang spoke to Telugu students in London, on Tuesday. He reassured them that they have nothing to worry about. He spoke to them via video conference and asked them not to panic. He said that the state and the centre will always be with them and will protect them no matter what.

The problems faced by the students were brought to the notice of DGP. DGP ensured that their problems will be taken to the attention of the central and state governments if needed.

Representatives of CID (NRI Cell) and AP NRT have been ordered to be in touch with the students. Telugu students in London expressed their happiness over the DGP's response.