AMARAVATI: With the intervention of the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, an age old problem of the farmers in Kadapa district has been brought to an end. After, eight long years the Kadapa Rabi crop farmers have received crop insurance claims of Rs. 119.44 crore, from the insurance company.

The AP CM had decided to act on the issue at a review meeting held at the camp office Today. YS Jagan even spoken to some of the farmers. He discussed with them the the distribution of money, that they were to receive.

Farmers from Thondoor, Simhadri Puram, Veerapunayunipalle, Vempalli, Pulivendula, Vemula and Kamalapuram villages in the district of Kadapa, spoke to the chief minister. The farmers thanked the CM for helping them get the crop insurance claims. Farmers expressed their happiness, and said that they were very glad that AP CM helped them get their money. They were even happier that the AP CM achieved this despite the country being on lockdown. YS Jagan inquired about the problems of banana crop farmers. Agricultural officials have explained to the Chief Minister that they are solving the farmers' problems while consulting with businessmen.

Officials told the CM that the banana crop would go to markets like Delhi and Kanpur, as they currently are open markets that goods are being shipped out to. AP CM assured the farmers that police officers will help them in transportation. YS Jagan has directed officials to ensure better prices for the crops.

