AMARAVATI: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. He briefed the governor about the impact of Coronavirus and the current situation amid lockdown in the state. The chief minister apprised the governor about all the necessary steps taken by the government to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Before heading to the Governor’s residence, YS Jagan promptly cleaned his hands with sanitiser as a precautionary measure, thus sending out a strong message on the need for personal hygiene in the prevailing pandemic time. Also, the Governor and AP CM practised social distancing during their meeting.

Prior to meeting the governor, YS Jagan held a series of video conferences with district collectors, municipal commissioners, RTOs and SPs to discuss the lockdown enforcement and the supply of essentials and ration to the people of the state.

The AP CM issued a host of instructions to the authorities even as he asked them to pay special attention to urban areas as part of the all-round efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

