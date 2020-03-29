MACHILIPATNAM:The Government of Andhra Pradesh has set forth to supply free ration for the public from March 29 till April 15th in view of the nationwide lockdown effected to check the spread of coronavirus.

White ration cardholders now need not visit the public distribution system (PDS) shops for biometric verification as the process has been suspended in view of the current situation. Cardholders will receive rice, 1 kg of thoor dal, through village volunteers.

Out of the 35,98,408 lakh beneficiaries identified in each district, there are Annapurna cardholders, 465, 65,411 card holders which would expire and 12,27,060 white card holders. After the Navasakam survey illegal beneficiaries were removed and 11.54 lakh rice cards were issued to eligible ones. Initially, it was expected to distribute ration to rice cardholders directly from 1st of April through Village Volunteers. However, after looking at the current situation the government has decided to postpone this and continue with the regular mode of supply through PDS dealer shops.

By maintaining appropriate social distancing at the shops, rations will be distributed. Rice cardholders need not to put fingerprints on the E-POS machines, instead the Village Revenue Secretary, Village and Ward Volunteers will put their finger prints and distribute ration. A manual register will be set up for the cardholders to sign. If they cannot sign, volunteers will take their fingerprints and their photos as proof. A list of cardholders will be also be placed at the PDS dealers shops.

Volunteers in each secretariat within their cluster will inform cardholders where their respective ration depots are located. If anyone has a ration card but is not listed in the respective ration depot, they will be provided with essential items through portability system.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had on March 22 said free ration, including dal, would be supplied to the poor while monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per family also would be handed out in view of the lockdown.

