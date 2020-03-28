Watch How Sakshi Newspaper Is Sanitised And Is Safe To Handle..!
Give Food, Shelter To People Stranded At Borders, Orders YS Jagan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to provide accommodation
4 From AP Try To Flee Telangana In Ambulance
With the sudden nationwide lockdown and state borders sealed leaving many stranded, four men made a failed attempt to leave Telangana by taking a ride in an ambulance.
No New Positive Cases In AP: Health Department
Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department officials have released a health bulletin over the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. They released the bulletin on the morning of Saturday, March 28.
Odisha Govt Ensures Food, Shelter For Migrant workers From AP, Telangana And Other States
Odisha government has ensured food and shelter for around 5,547 migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states who are stranded in Odisha in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.