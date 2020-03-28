AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed officials to provide accommodation and food to those who wanted to enter the state but are stranded at the borders.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to review preventive measures being enforced across the state to tackle the novel coronavirus. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Deputy Chief Minister Aalla Nani, DGP Gautham Sawang, Medical and Health Department Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy.

Below are some of the key points that came up for discussion during the meeting:

·People will be permitted into the state if they agree to be quarantined for 14 days.

·Speaking about the quarantine camps, YS Jagan directed that an officer should be appointed to coordinate with the collectors of the border districts about the incoming public.

·All function halls and hotels are to be sanitized so that they can be used as quarantine centres. “We will also use the services of retired doctors who come forward voluntarily,” he said.

·Talking about the issue of reducing the curfew relaxation time to buy essentials from 6 am to 1 pm, he said that adequacy of Rhythu Bazaars and supermarkets need to be ascertained in cities and towns.

· Special focus should be laid on cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.

· For every 10 foreign returnees, one doctor has to be assigned to ensure effective monitoring of their cases.

· Videoconference between doctors and specialists should be facilitated, if necessary.

· Extra focus should be laid on the testing capability for coronavirus in the state.

·The chief minister also ordered immediate isolation of anyone found with the virus symptoms.

·He concluded the meeting appealing to the people of the state. “Social distancing is our only hope”, he said

