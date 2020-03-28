AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department officials have released a health bulletin over the current status of the coronavirus outbreak in the state. They released the bulletin on the morning of Saturday, March 28.

Medical Health Department Special CS Jawahar Reddy said, "13 people have been diagnosed positive with coronavirus in AP so far." He even added that no single COVID-19 positive case had been registered yet on the morning of Saturday.

Speaking further Jawahar Reddy added that, over 22 samples have been tested and all have been diagnosed negative. He even said that 428 people have been undergone the test for the virus, but only those who have travel history, and their family members have been tested positive. Apart from those cases, there has been no case of primary contact in the state till now.

