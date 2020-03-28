VIJAYAWADA: With a 21-day lockdown in place and ever mounting measures to make social distancing a success, the Andhra Pradesh Police have come up with a novel way to provide the people of Vijayawada a safe shopping experience.

On Friday, the Indira Gandhi Stadium here was converted into a makeshift vegetable market, complete with markings to ensure people can purchase vegetables without having to worry about maintaining distance.

From 6 a.m. onwards, people began lining up at the stadium in an orderly fashion to purchase farm fresh vegetables and fruits that farmers brought from nearby villages.

Police officials said that the initiative was aimed at ensuring that the lockdown was adhered to by the people while ensuring they had steady supply of fresh vegetables.

People who reached the spot, were also happy with the arrangements made by the police. For the sellers too, the venue provided a convenient spot to sell their produce.



In further relief for the people in large cities in the state, several large retail chains have come forward with home delivery services in Vijayawada, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam. The chains include brands as Spencers, Reliance, Big Bazaar, More, and Heritage. They are taking orders on phone and delivering groceries and other household requirements by autorickshaws.

With people gradually getting used to the lockdown conditions, the initial panic is being replaced with a sense of discipline in places like Vizianagaram and Tirupati.

In the rural areas too, youth are in the forefront blocking entry to their respective villages. IANS

