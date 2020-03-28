HYDERABAD: With the sudden nationwide lockdown and state borders sealed leaving many stranded, four men made a failed attempt to leave Telangana by taking a ride in an ambulance.

Hyderabad police said that the four from Ravulapalem in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, were trying to leave the state on Friday

night in the ambulance. Acting on tip-off, police intercepted the ambulance near Peddamberpet and checked it.

They had bribed the ambulance driver, Chandrasekhar (36), to transport them back home by paying Rs 14,000 to him.

All of them were detained by police for violating rules and have been taken into custody. The ambulance has also been confiscated.

In another incident, police had apprehended a dozen people for travelling in ambulances in Hayathnagar, Gadwal and Suryapet.

Telangana has sealed its inter-state borders till March 31 and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a total lockdown of the state till March 31. No public or private transport vehicles nor private cars will be allowed to enter the state.

Also Read: Telangana Declares ‘Red Zones’ In Hyderabad