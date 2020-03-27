AMARAVATI: One more case of Coronavirus has been reported in the state of Andhra Pradesh on Friday, March 27. With this, the total number of confirmed positive cases for novel coronavirus has reached 12 in the state.

According to a health bulletin released by the state medical health department, a man from Vishakhapatnam tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Principal Secretary Health K S Jawahar Reddy has said that the man had a recent travel history from Birmingham in England. The man arrived in Visakhapatnam on the March 17 and was admitted to the hospital on the March 21.

AP Health officials identified a total of 28,028 people coming from abroad, out of which 27,929 people were placed in home isolation. 385 samples were sent for medical examination and 55 samples were yet to be sent for medical tests.

KS Jawahar Reddy said 317 were diagnosed as negative and 12 were tested positive for the virus until now. As per latest reports the total number of positive cases across the country has crossed 730.

Also Read: SCR Operates Spl Train Carrying 2.40 Lakh ltrs Of Milk From AP To Delhi