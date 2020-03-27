AMARAVATI: Infrastructure major Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Friday announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund. MEIL Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli and handed over the cheque for Rs 5 crores.

On this occasion, Krishna Reddy praised the AP government's efforts to prevent the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The state government is working tirelessly under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan, he added

MEIL has also announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Noted film production company Mythri Movie Makers has also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh each to AP and Telangana’s Chief Minister's Relief Funds. Many celebrities have praised the efforts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the battle against deadly virus and have been making donations to help the governments’ initiative to provide succour to people during the lockdown time.

Also Read: AP Districts To Get Rs 2 Crore Emergency Fund: Perni Nani