AMARAVATI: The state of Andhra Pradesh has so far registered 12 corona positive cases as on today, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) Minister for Transport, I&PR said on Friday. Speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, he said that the State has identified about 28,000 foreigners and NRIs. The government is implementing strict regulations for the prevention of coronavirus in the state.

He also said that a Rs 2 crore Emergency Fund for each district has been allotted. Those who go to work on the farms must also practice social distance. A task force comprising of five ministers, 10 IAS officers and four CMO staff have been formed and these Special Task Forces will operate at the district and constituency levels. We are conducting a survey of villages through volunteers, ANMs and Asha workers in coordination with the ministers, MLAs and officials, he said.

We have set up a helpline for the public to avail 24 hours a day. We have set up 100 beds of isolated wards in each constituency. COVID-19 specialty hospitals have been set up at district levels. Special COVID 19 hospitals have been set up in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada and Tirupati. The lockdown in the state will continue until April 14, he said and we have made 52 thousand N-95 masks available so far. We have also readied over 4000 special body masks for doctors who are treating patients. Special facilities are also provided to the hospitals at the district and constituency level. Everyone should practise self-restraint and social distancing he advised, apart from the mandatory washing of hands frequently to stay safe.

Talking about the people of the state stranded in other states, he said that it was unfortunate that we cannot bring them back, but we have no choice even as the deadly coronavirus outbreak is plaguing the world. Since the symptoms are unlikely to manifest within 14 to 28 days we have to maintain restraint and I request everyone to stay wherever you are, he appealed.

Perni Nani said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao and is also in touch with the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. He said that those if those at the state borders are willing to stay in the quarantine for 14 days and undergo medical examination, only them will they be allowed to enter the state, he clarified.

