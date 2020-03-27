AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief at the sad demise of Brahma Kumaris chief Rajayogini Dadi Janki (104) at Mount Abu on Friday. In his condolence message, YS Jagan paid glowing tributes to Dadi Janki while fondly remembering her significant contribution to the society besides her proactive role in the empowerment of women. He hoped that Dadi Janki’s countless disciples would be able to impart her spiritual philosophy to the generations to come.

Dadi Janaki was born on January 1, 1916, in Hyderabad of the Sindh province which now in Pakistan. At the age of 21, she chose the spiritual path and established Brahmakumaris Sansthan, the largest spiritual organization in the world run by women.

She had been suffering from abdominal and respiratory problems for the past few days and was being treated at the Global Hospital in Rajasthan, where she breathed her last on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over her demise. Modi lauded Rajyogi for her generous service to the community and particularly her contribution to women's empowerment.

