AMARAVATI: Amid of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Andhra Pradesh just like every other state is in complete lockdown. Many precautionary measures are being taken to counter the spread of COVID-19. On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Educational Minister Adimulapu Suresh announced that state government has taken a decision to promote students of Class VI to IX to the next class without any examinations for this year.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that the State government and school’s managements won't be able to conduct exams for students amid the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh state government had postponed the SSC board exams which were scheduled to be held from March 31st.

Minister advised students not to worry about the dates of 10th class exams, he assured that the dates will be announced after a review meeting on March 31st.

He even added that the school authorities have decided to provide lunch to the children directly to their homes as schools are closed due to the lockdown. Volunteers will be providing lunch to students at the homes of students.

Earlier, AP CM YS Jagan held a review meeting with the officials of the Ministry of Education. YS Jagan has advised the officials to be very careful while preparing the lunch for students.

