West Godavari: Police arrested a man for organizing a dinner party for more than 5 in West Godavari district, after section 144 was imposed in the state on Wednesday.

According to Jangareddygudem Circle Inspector (CI) Nageshwara Naik, Akula Sudhakar organized a dinner for more than five members after his Brother's wedding. This was despite a letter being issued from the Panchayat secretary that getting together of more than five members is not allowed as part of the lockdown.

The person was arrested and was presented before the court as he violated the rules, the CI said.

The CI also warned that stringent action will be taken against people who violate the rules as Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being implemented in the state.

