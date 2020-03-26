The Chief Minister convened a review meeting on Wednesday. The meeting discussed ways to successfully implement the concept of social distancing while reducing hardships to the people of the state. Apart from decentralising farm produce markets and bringing vegetable distribution closer homes in cities and towns, the government is making arrangements for maintaining social distancing at shops and other outlets.

The state government has also decided that people should be allowed outdoors, between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. only to purchase essential items which are to be made available within a 3-km radius.

Apart from fixing the prices of vegetables and essential foodstuff, the government has decided to take serious action against persons involved in hoarding or hiking prices.

State Health Minister, A. Nani, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (Health) Jawahar Reddy and other senior officials participated in the review meeting.

Also Read: YS Jagan Reviews Lockdown Measures In AP