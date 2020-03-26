GUNTUR: As a measure to control the spread of Coronavirus in the state Andhra Pradesh state government ordered a lockdown till March 31, but people started coming out of their homes for vegetables. This has led to crowds forming with no concept of social distancing at the Rythu Bazaars. In order to avoid this Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has come up with an idea to set up mobile Rythu Bazaars in 14 places across the entire city from Today. This will help people avoid being close to others even at Rythu Bazaars. These mobile Rythu Bazaars will function from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

District Collector Samuel Ananda Kumar along with Superintendent of Police and other officials inspected all the necessary arrangements required for setting up of the mobile vegetable markets from Thursday.

The government has taken the decision to set up mobile Rythu Bazaars at Brundavan Gardens, Wolf Hall Grounds opposite AC College, Brundavan Gardens, LEM School Grounds at Brodipet, Gunta Grounds at Naaz Centre, BR Stadium, Seetharamaiah High School, Nagarampalem, Don Bosco School at Chandramouli Nagar, Chinmaya School, SVN Colony, Municipal High School, AT Agaraharam and Stalls Girls School. Even Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada has started setting up mobile Rythu Bazaars.

