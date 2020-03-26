AMARAVATI: A 52-year-old man and a youth tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night, taking the total number of cases to 10 in the state, the state health department said.

While the 22-year-old youth returned from the US to Vijayawada, the 52-year-old returned to his native town Guntur after attending a religious congregation in Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi, the department said in a bulletin.

The youth was admitted to a local government hospital in Delhi on March 21 upon his arrival from Washington and discharged the next day.

He reached Vijayawada by flight and went home. He visited a government hospital along with his father on March 23rd and was kept in isolation, it said.

On Wednesday night, his medical examination report tested positive for coronavirus, the bulletin said. The 52-year-old man attended a religious meeting at the Nizamuddin Mosque, along with 20 others for two-and-a-half days. He travelled from Delhi to Vijayawada by the Duronto Express and went home by car to Guntur on March 19.

He visited the hospital in Vijayawada on March 23 and his blood sample sent for examination tested positive, the bulletin said.

The health department said another person belonging to Andhra Pradesh was also afflicted with coronavirus but was admitted at the Gandhi Medical College in Hyderabad. He did not travel to the state. The bulletin said results of 13 other people are awaited.

Authorities in Anantapuramu and Kurnool districts registered cases against three people for violating the home isolation guidelines. Kurnool Collector G Veerapandian said two foreign returnees were arrested and brought to the government quarantine facility as they violated the home isolation protocol. Similar action was taken against one person in Anantapuramu district, according to Collector Gandham Chandrudu.

