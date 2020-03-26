AMARAVATI: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh border points which witnessed a chaotic situation on Wednesday night has been cleared as people mostly students, who were stranded there were either sent back or those willing to undergo quarantine have been allowed into the nighbouring state.

The situation at the Garikapadu check post on the border of Andhra Pradesh was brought to normal on Thursday due to the intervention of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who directed officials to clear the border. About 44 people who had come from Telangana were shifted by officials to quarantine centers in buses to Nuzividu. The rest of the motorists were sent back to Hyderabad, in view of the coronavirus lockdown in the state. AP Officials have made all the arrangements to safely send back 200 people who refused to go to the Quarantine Centers.

AP state government responded over the helpless situation of thousands of students and working employees who are staying in the hostels of Hyderabad, after the hostels and messes in Hyderabad were closed down in the wake of the state lockdown in bothe the Telugu states.

AP government officials spoke to the Telangana government and got the approval from the Telangana government for all AP students and employees living in Hyderabad to be allowed to stay in their respective hostels without any trouble.

State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana first spoke to the Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the phone about this issue,on Wednesday. Later the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu States have also discussed the issues. Following this discussion YS Jagan decided to allow those stranded at the interstate border into the state after they underwent the mandatory health protocols. Students were screened using Thermal screening at checkpoints and they were allowed to enter into the state.

