AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the public at five o'clock on Thursday over the coronavirus outbreak and is likely to address several key issues that have cropped up in the past few days.

This will be his first address after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown as part of the coronavirus control measures. In this backdrop, the Chief Minister on Wednesday directed authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the availability of essential items without causing any problems to the public. He conducted a high-level review at his camp office on this issue on Wednesday.

Also Read: AP Govt To Distribute Free Ration At Doorsteps Through Village VolunteersMembers of Employee Unions have announced that they have decided to donate one-day salary as donation to the CM Relief Fund for the COVID-19 relief efforts. With this one-day salary donation made through the various government employee associations almost Rs 100 crores has been credited to the CM Relief Fund. This was confirmed by Venkatarami Reddy,president of the AP Secretariat Employees Association. He praised the efforts undertaken by the Chief Minister for mitigating the spread of COVID-10 virus in the state.