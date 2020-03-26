AMARAVATI: The Government of Andhra Pradesh exempted tax to those who extend their support to the state by donations to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The State government has announced that there will be a 100 percent tax deduction on donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF), to fight against the COVID-19 virus.

AP Revenue Department, Principal Secretary of V Kapoor, said the exemption applies under Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Those who wish to make donations through cheque are advised to send money under the name of ‘Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Andhra Pradesh.’

Have a look at the details through which money can be transferred :

State Bank of India, Account No: 38588079208, Velagapudi, Secretariat Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN001884

Andhra Bank, Account No: 110310100029039, Velagapudi, Secretariat Branch, IFSC CODE: ANDB0003079

Employees of the electricity department announced that they will donate one day's wage (Rs. 5.30 crore) to the CM Relief Fund. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy congratulated the employees of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) and CPDCL on this occasion. Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose handed over a donation of Rs 1 lakh to the collector of the East Godavari district on Thursday morning.

The state cabinet will hold a meeting, chaired by chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at 11 am on Friday, March 26 at the secretariat. In this meeting, the cabinet is to discuss the coronavirus control measures in the state.

