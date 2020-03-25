Ugadi is the festival of new beginnings. New leaves make their appearance and boughs are filled with new flowers during this festival. Ugadi is celebrated as the New Year in many parts of the country including, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. It also signifies the day when Lord Brahma created the universe.

As people have been asked to stay indoors amid the deadly virus outbreak, netizens, celebrities and politicians have been extending their good wishes and greetings on this auspicious day through social media platforms. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also took to his twitter handle and conveyed his Ugadi wishes to the people of the Telugu states and appealed to them to celebrate indoors amidst the corona outbreak.

Take a look at his tweet here: