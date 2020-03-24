Apart from tracking the foreign returnees, the government said volunteers are spreading awareness about the ‘do's and don'ts' to each member of the household.

The government said it wants to reach every household in the state through this campaign and is expanding the wings of this campaign to those without a travel history.

Under the campaign, each volunteer is responsible for 50 households. If there are any symptomatic persons or foreign returnees in these 50 households, the volunteers make an entry in a mobile application given to them.

These entries are directly monitored by the district health authorities and primary health care centres. Depending on the need of the specific case, health teams are rushed to the spot and appropriate action is taken. (PTI)

