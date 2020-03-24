AMARAVATI: Keeping in view the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the SSC board examinations that were scheduled to be held from March 31st.

State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh

announced that the SSC board and the state government have thought it better to postpone the 10th class examinations for two weeks due to the statewide lockdown. He said this is part of a series of preventive measures that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has initiated to check the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to the media, the education minister said that the state government would review the situation after March 31st and come up with the new examination schedule.

The decision to postpone the examinations was taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday morning, March 24th.

