In the wake of the Coronavirus spread in the state, the government is taking preventive measures to tackle the situation in the state. To keep all the foreigners under their supervision, an officer was allotted to supervise for every ten foreign nationals.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting with the officials concerned on the measures taken to tackle the pandemic COVID-19. He reviewed all the steps to be taken and the situation prevailing in the state. He also issued guidelines to all the district collectors in the state.

Meanwhile, he appointed COVID-19 special officers at Mandal level.

A team with four IAS officers formed under Medical and Health department special Chief Secretary as a part of the government's coronavirus preventive measures.

Government-issued orders of joining IAS officers Pradhymna, Girija Shanker, Kartikeya Misra, Kannababu to the Medical and health department. This team will function under Jawahar Reddy.

