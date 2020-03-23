AMARAVATI: As the 14-hour Janta Curfew evoked a tremendous response on Sunday, the government received requests that it be extended for a couple of more days as people took the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus seriously.

The issue came up for discussion at a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in which Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Director General of Police D G Sawang and other top officials were present.

Rather than extending the curfew, the government decided to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C to prevent crowding of people, official sources said.

The Janta Curfew, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the spread of Coronavirus, was observed in all its seriousness by people of the state.

Vijayawada, the commercial nerve centre of the state, remained completely shut down, with even the roadside kiosks remaining closed.

Perhaps, for the first time in history, even the food courts in Vijayawada Railway Station, one of the busiest in the country, did not open.

In the temple-town Tirupati, the RTC bus station that teems with thousands of pilgrims daily, wore a deserted look.

The APSRTC did not operate a single service across the state and the services will remain suspended till March 31, as per the decision announced by the Chief Minister. Late in the night, people came on to the streets mainly to purchase essential items like milk.

At 5 pm, the Chief Minister, Deputy CM (Health), Chief Secretary and other officials stood in the corridor of the CMs camp office and clapped, thanking the community of doctors and health workers for their tireless services. Public too did this from their houses.

AP reports one fresh COVID-19 case

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to six on Sunday even as the state government announced closure of its inter-state borders for public transport. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Sunday that the state was moving towards a lockdown till March 31.

The sixth patient is the wife of the person who tested positive for Coronavirus in Visakhapatnam on March 17 upon his return from Mecca. She contracted the virus from her husband, according to reports.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy said the first patient, who tested positive for the novel virus in Nellore, has been discharged from the hospital upon recovering from the illness.

Subsequently, one case each has been registered in Ongole, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram besides the two in Visakhapatnam. (PTI)

