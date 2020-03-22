Along with the entire nation, the CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stepped out of his camp office to applaud the in support of the medical staff involved in the battle against Coronavirus. The entire city was filled with sounds of claps, plates and shells (Shankas). The streets of AP was found to be empty as everyone had been observing the curfew.
YS Jagan’s ‘Clap’turous Applause For ‘Corona Crusaders’
