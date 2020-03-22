TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to distribute 2.7 lakh laddus to the employees who are working with TTD. Many laddus have been left with TTD as the devotees were not allowed for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the reports, TTD produces nearly three lakh laddus every day and sells it across the counters at Rs. 50 each to the devotees. TTD also maintains a buffer stock of laddus so as to meet the sudden increase in the demand. But, now due to the restriction of devotees visiting the temple, many laddus are being left with TTD. So, the officials decided to provide 10 laddus to each employee free of cost as Ugadi gift. A circular has been issued to the heads of various departments to provide a detailed list of employees.

TTD has started giving a laddu free to every pilgrim from this January. Every day, 80,000 to 1 lakh devotees visit the temple and due to coronavirus scare the temple has been shut.

