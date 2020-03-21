AMARAVATI: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealed to the people across India to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, March 22 and advised people not to come out of their homes from 7 AM to 9 PM. In this context, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken several important decisions, and state Transport Minister Perni Nani announced that RTC buses will not be operating in the state from tomorrow morning till the evening.

Minister made it clear that buses traveling to other states, long distance places will be stopped from today, March 21.The state governmnet also advised the private bus operators to shut down the services for this one day. Nani also instructed the private travels and autos not to charge more money from public.

Speaking further, the minister said the corona outbreak was high from the passengers who have returned from abroad. He advised the people of the state to immediately inform the police if they found any foreign return coming out of their home without observing home-quarantine for 15 days.

Nani advised people of the state to follow Janata Curfew, call as part of the preventive measures being undertaken by the centre and state governments to stop the spread of coronavirus.

