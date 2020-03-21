HYDERABAD: Ministry of Railways has tweeted that, eight people who travelled in the Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express train on Friday March 13, has tested positive for coronavirus, yesterday March 20. The train has travelled from Delhi to Tirupati via Ramagundam Railway station in Telangana.
After this, the Railways ministry has advised the people to avoid non-essential travel and stay safe from the chances of coronavirus transmission.
On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases across the country has reached 285, and 2,79,267 worldwide. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments and central government have taken a number of key decisions over the preventive measures to stop the further spread of coronavirus in the country. Scientists all over the world are also experimenting to find a vaccine to cure the virus.
