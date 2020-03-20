VIJAYAWADA: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has temporarily suspended the darshan facility at the famous Kanaka Durga Indrakeeladri Temple at Vijayawada from this evening, March 20 as a preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. This temple is situated on the Indrakeeladri hill, on the banks of Krishna River.

The state government has taken this decision in accordance with the temple board, as there is a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the country.

Speaking to the media on Friday, March 20 Kanaka Durga Temple chairman Somi Naidu, said that the daily rituals in the temples will be performed as usual, just that it will be just the priests while devotees will not be allowed. He requested pilgrims to cooperate with decision.

Along with Tirumala temple, Vijayawada temple many famous temples across the state were closed for the devotees worship. However, the daily rituals in the temples will be performed by the priests and only the devotees will not be allowed.

He further added that vehicles won't be allowed in the ghat (temple premises), and this is a temporary closure, till March 31.

Also Read: Tirupati Temple Closed Due To Coronavirus