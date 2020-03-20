AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said there was no need for any panic over coronavirus and appealed to citizens to "stay at home" and follow all precautionary measures to prevent its spread.

The Chief Minister gave the slogan "no to panic, yes to precautions" as he directed the official machinery to be on high alert and educate the people.

In a message, the governor asked people to avoid non-essential travel and maintain social distancing.

He asked people to take care of both the elderly and the children at home.

Harichandan also appealed to people to avoid visiting religious places till the situation becomes normal or as advised by the authorities, from time to time.

He said by taking necessary precautions and following health discipline,"we can win the war against coronavirus" together and "protect ourselves, our families, our society and our nation."

The Chief Minister conducted a video conference with district collectors and health authorities, asking them to monitor the situation and spread the message of social distancing in an effective manner.

He said only three positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Andhra Pradesh so far, with the three people returning from Italy, the UK and Mecca.

As many as 12,500 people who returned to the state from various countries over the last few days have been kept in "home isolation."

"As on date, 966 passengers were identified for observation, of whom 677 are currently in isolation and 258 completed the 28-day isolation period.

In addition, 31 are under hospital observation," the Chief Minister said.

He said there was no need for panic buying as the shops would remain open.

Those flouting rules and creating panic among the public would be strictly punished.

"Public need not panic or get carried away by false news and hoard provisions on a large-scale.

The shops are not going to be closed, and there will not be any disturbance in day to day life or in the availability of essential commodities," Jagan added.

Stern action would be taken against those inflating prices of commodities in the name of coronavirus, he warned.

Jagan said 21 medicines prescribed by WHO and ICMR, including paracetamol and antibiotics, were kept in stock in all hospitals.

He directed the district collectors to inspect the hospitals regularly and check availability of required medicines. PTI

