AMARAVATI: The governement of Andhra Pradesh is taking all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, special Chief Secretary of Health Medical and Family Welfare reported that the health condition of two people from Nellore and Prakasam who have been reported positive for coronavirus is stable. He urged the people not to believe the rumours and told that there is no need to panic. A special bulletin has been released by the state government on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Friday.

In the bulletin it is reported that a corona positive case has been reported in Visakhapatnam. Notices have been given to foreign returnees to be self-quarantined at home. Cases will be filed on those who violates the rules under 'AP Epidemic Disease COVID-19, 2020 IPC Section 188.' People can inform about coronavirus suspected cases by calling the toll free number - 0866-2410978.

People can get information about how to stay away from coronavirus by calling the toll free number 104. A total of 966 foreign returnees have been identified; 677 members are under the observation of doctors. 31 members are admitted in hospitals and the samples of 119 members have been sent to labs out of which 104 members have been tested negative.

The reports of 12 members are yet to come. People who have come from corona affected countries have been self-quarantined at home for 14 days. The government has issued orders to the officials to stop the foreign returnees from leaving the homes.

