AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government has postponed the date for distributing the house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries from Ugadi to Dr Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, as the state government is currently busy with working on preventive measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The state government has taken this decision after a high level meeting chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at Tadepalli CM camp office on Friday, March 20. CS Neelam Sahni and other top officials attended this review meeting. AP CM has reviewed over the district-wise development of house pattas and plots.

AP CM advised the concerned officials to take all the precautions and maintain social distance while showing the allotted lands to all the beneficiaries. Initially YS Jagan has taken the decision to distribute the house site pattas on Ugadi Day, but as a part of COVID-19 virus prevention efforts, it has been postponed to April 14.

