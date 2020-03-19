PRAKASAM: The second positive case of coronavirus was on Thursday reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total to two.

A person who returned to the state from England on March 15 tested positive for the deadly virus, the state Health Department has said. "The youngster has been admitted to an isolation ward in RIMS at Ongole and his condition is stable," the department said in a release.

The youngster, who left London on March 12, reached Ongole on March 15 and was admitted to the government hospital after he complained of fever, cough and cold. His blood sample was sent to the virology lab in Tirupati where it tested positive.

On March 12, another person who returned to his native Nellore from Italy was the first confirmed case of coronavirus in AP. He is currently in isolation in the government hospital in Nellore.

According to Special Chief Secretary (Health) K S Jawahar Reddy, the department has said the blood sample of the first confirmed case in the state would be tested again after the end of the 14-day period and discharged.Of the total 109 samples sent for examination, 94 tested negative. While two were positive, result of the remaining 13 was awaited, he added. (PTI)

