AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday, decided to close all movie theaters, malls, swimming pools, gym centers and amusement parks and Darshan in temple like Tirupati along with the educational institutions across the state till March 31, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions would come into force from Friday.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has reviewed the situation with officials of health departments officials and announced the decision after a high-level meeting.

AP CM has also directed the officials to set up a committee of expertise doctors to spread awareness in people over the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus.

AP government has also advised the people to avoid going to crowd places, and mass gatherings. YS Jagan also instructed the officials not to board the public transport vehicles with more number of passengers, and advised to keep the vehicles clean.

The state's health minister Alla Nani asks the people not to panic, as the number of Coronavirus cases in the state was low and government is taking all the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 virus.

Speaking Further, Minister added that temples, churches, and mosques are open but devotees are advised to be more careful and avoid going to heavy crowd places.

Alla Nani advised the people of the state to postpone weddings if possible, and asked people to perform functions with limited number of people. The daily rituals in the major temples like Tirupati will be performed by the priests but only the devotees will not be allowed.

