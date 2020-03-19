AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh State Government has increased pace in its efforts to ensure the distribution of housing sites to 26 lakh people across the state on Ugadi Day, which falls on the 25th of March. The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to lift the Model Code of Conduct in the State in the wake of the SEC postponing the local body elections.

The SEC also issued orders lifting the MCC paving way for the welfare schemes of the Government, including the housing site distribution to continue as per schedule.

As part of this program, which falls under the Navaratnalu, promulgated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Conveyance Deeds were being prepared which will be handed over to the beneficiaries on that day.

On Wednesday, the State Government released Rs 1,400 crore for giving compensation for those who have given their land for this scheme and for the development of plots.

- Revenue Chief Secretary Usharani issued a GO to this effect in the name of Chief Commissioner of State Land Administration.

- As part of these funds, Krishna distrcit was allocated Rs 450 crore, Rs 450 crore to Guntur, Rs 200 crore to East Godavari district and Rs 300 crore to West Godavari district. The Government has so far released Rs 5,000 crore so far inclusive of this Rs1,400 crore.

- Revenue officials have issued instructions to the district authorities to speed up the site plotting and distribution of housing site pattas in the State.

