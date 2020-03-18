NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy appealed to the Railway Minister for five additional Vistadome coaches to the tourist train that plies between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

He made this request while speaking in the (Special Mention time) in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday He said that Visakhapatnam district was a haven for tourists with its pristine beaches, waterfalls, and ghats. The district of Visakhapatnam was famous for its Coastline in the Eastern region.

He brought the fore the fact that the Vistadome Coach was a major attraction for tourists visiting the Araku Valley region which has become a favourite destination, he said. With just one coach available, it is resulting in the tourist being disappointed, as there is a huge waiting list for booking this special coach.

The addition of Vistadome coaches would promote tourism in the region and will be an added revenue for the railways, he said. Vijayasai Reddy urged the Railway Minister to take required measures to establish these five additional Vistadome coaches.

