AMARAVATI: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Samanthakamani, along with her daughter, former MLA Yamini Bala joined the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday March 18. The YSRCP Chief welcomed them into the party fold.

Both of them who have a strong hold in the Singanamala constituency of Anantapur district, joined the party along with their followers and activists.

The TDP is facing a series of setbacks just before the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh. Several senior leaders, former ministers, and MLAs have already left the party and are joining the YSRCP in huge numbers.

Samanthakamani is a senior leader in TDP. She won as an MLA from Singanamala assembly constituency, from Congress party. With the advice of former MP JC Divakar Reddy and district leaders, TDP chief Chandrababu had replaced the Singanamal constituency candidate in 2019, with Bandaru Sravani who had recently joined the party.

It is said that she was upset with the attitude of TDP president she has left the party and joined YSRCP, along with her daughter.

