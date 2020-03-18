AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to close all educational institutions across the state to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus.

The government ordered all schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres to shut down from Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation with officials of education and health departments and decided to announce holidays for educational institutions in tune with the Centre's guidelines.

Official sources said the holidays would initially be till March 31 after which the government would further review the situation and take an appropriate decision.

While the annual public examinations for Intermediate students ended on Wednesday, the Class X exams are slated to begin on March 31.

The Class X exams were put off until March 31 earlier this month in view of the elections to rural and urban local bodies.

Sources said the government would take a decision on the Class X exams after further review of the situation arising out of coronavirus spread.

Only one positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on March 12 when a person in Nellore, who returned from Italy, was diagnosed with the viral disease.

He is currently under medical observation.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney reviewed the measures being taken to contain the spread of the infection. (PTI)

