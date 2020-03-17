NEW DELHI: The Covid 19-free certificate that has been made compulsory for travellers from Italy and South Korea has now become a hurdle for Indian students stranded in Italy. The students claimed that in the absence of a proper testing facility in Italy, they have been forced to wait for about a week to get the certificate and return to India. Indian students who were in Italy have raised concerns about the way arrangements have been made by the Indian authorities over the certificate.

"Our blood samples have been taken but no one informed us when we will fly back to our country," another student Elisala Stecy said. Stecy belongs to Krishna DistrcitAndhra Pradesh and has been in Italy since September last year. The long process, wait and no communication from Indian authorities has left her wondering if she will ever leave the country. Stecy is a student of Masters in biotechnology in Universita degli studi di roma tor vergata, Rome.

She is currently residing at a PG facility owned by a Pakistani family as she waits for a response from the Indian authorities about the results of her tests. She had booked her ticket to Delhi from Rome for March 11. But after reaching the airport, authorities told her about the necessity for a Covid-19 free certificate. This left her stranded at the airport for over 24 hours before she was allowed to go back to her PG accommodation and was told that Indian authorities will communicate with her and over 100 other Indians stranded at the airport.

Coronavirus-battered Italy reported 368 more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, in a new one-day "record". The northern region of Lombardy - the country's worst-affected - accounted for 252 of the fatalities, which have taken the total toll across the nation to over 1,800, the BBC reported. (With imputs from IANS)

