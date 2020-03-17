NEW DELHI: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, the then Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), challenging his suspension by the Andhra Pradesh government. AB Venkateswara Rao, who was suspended for violating the Code of Conduct by the AP government on February 8 this year, had filed the petition challenging the suspension as illegal. However, the CAT dismissed his petition in favour of the AP Government and agreed with its orders.

The tribunal declined to set aside the state government's order suspending the Director General of Police-rank officer. The tribunal, which had reserved its order on Rao's petition on March 7, pronounced the same on Tuesday.

Earlier the Union Home Ministry also supported the AP government's decision in suspending the senior IPS officer who is said to be close to the TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Also Read: Union Home Ministry Directs AP Govt To File Charge Sheet Against Former DG

In GO Number 18, it was made clear that AB Venkateswara Rao who was then the Additional Director General of Police, was suspended for allegedly defrauding during the purchase of security equipment. It is alleged that he colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company in deals worth Rs 25 crore 50 lakhs and the Home Ministry believes that he was behind this deal which was done under the garb of modernisation of the police department.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 1989 batch was directed not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining the permission of the government. According to a confidential report of the police department, Rao while working as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) during the previous government, colluded with Israeli defence equipment manufacturer RT Inflatables Pvt. Ltd to illegally award critical Intelligence and surveillance contract to his son Chetan Sai Krishna, CEO, Akasam Advanced Systems Pvt. Ltd, primary bidder on behalf of RT Inflatables.

It is also alleged that he leaked critical information to an Israel based company, thereby violating police intelligence protocols. Venkateshwar Rao was suspended by the state government on February 8th, under Rule 3(1) of All India Services Act, which states that every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute.

Also Read: AP Govt Places DGP-rank IPS Officer Under Suspension