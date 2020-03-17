AMARAVATI: As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, announced that it will carry on with the proceedings of only important cases for the next two weeks, from Wednesday March 18.

AP HC has also taken the decision to screen all the advocates, court staff and the people entering the court. This decision was taken in a full Court meeting chaired by Chief Justice JK Maheshwari.

Chief Justice said that court will undertake the hearing only on urgent matters like bail petitions, applications for suspension of sentence, stay petitions and imprisonment relief petitions.

