VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan summoned the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to the Raj Bhavan on Monday March 16, and sought an explanation over the decision taken for postponing the Local Body Elections in the state.

The Election Commissioner has reached the Raj Bhavan and spoke to the Governor for more than an hour. He is said to have given a clarification to the Governor over the actual reasons behind the arbitrary postponement of the Local Body Elections in the state.

The Governor is said to have told Ramesh Kumar, this decision was not correct. It is reported that he may issue a press statement after the meeting.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy earlier met Governor Biswabusan Harichandan at his residence on Sunday. They spent more than an hour discussion various issues related to the coronavirus epidemic, the measures taken by the government to contain the COVID 19 virus , and the postponement of the local body elections due to this. AP CM made a request to the governor to conduct the local body elections in the state as scheduled.

Ramesh Kumar refused to divulge the details of his meeting with Governor to the media and said that a press note would be released later. It may be recollected that he had also refused to entertain any questions when he had conducted a ‘’hurried’’ press meet on Sunday morning.

