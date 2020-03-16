AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Neelam Sahani wrote a letter to Election Commission stating that the local body elections in the state should be conducted as per the schedule. It is all known knowledge that the Andhra Pradesh state election commission has declared that the local body elections has been postponed for six weeks due to coronavirus scare. On Sunday, State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar said that it is important to take preventative measures against the spread of coronavirus and so elections have been postponed.

Neelam Sahani stated that it is better to conduct the elections rather than postponing them as it is very difficult to estimate the situation after six weeks. She wrote that everything has been ready for the conduction of elections in the state and the government of Andhra Pradesh has been taking all the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of corona virus.

She further added that the AP government would have been provided the entire data to EC if they have had approached them. She told that the screening test is being conducted to every single individual who is coming to the state from other countries.

She said that the government had taken measures to curtail the virus and adequate screening measures, hospital facilities and awareness programs were taken through the support of the Village Volunteers to handle the growing spread of the COVID-19 virus.

