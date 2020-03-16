AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to freedon fighter and Andhra leader Potti Sreeramulu on his 119th birth anniversary which falls on March 16th.

The revolutionary leader sacrificed his life for the cause of the Telugu speaking people and for a separate state for Telugu-speaking areas. But the C Rajagopalachari-led Madras State was not particularly sympathetic to this demand. Agitations had started and as part of the struggle , Sreeramulu started a fast on 19 October 1952. During this fast, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru assured his support for the creation of Andhra Pradesh ,but Sreeramulu continued with his fast because of the lack of a formal statement. Agitations continued in the Andhra region and Sreeramulu’s fast created a lot of public unrest.

Finally, he died on 15 December 1952 after about 58 days of commencing his fast.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote- “Remembering the valiant freedom fighter who devoted his life towards one great cause - Statehood for the Telugu speaking populace. Tributes to Amarajeevi Sri Potti Sreeramulu on his birth anniversary. His unflinching determination & honorable sacrifice is an inspiration to many.”

Check out his tweet here: