Certain 'Arjitha Sevas' conducted at the shrine, including Visesha Puja, Sahasra Kalasabhishekam and Vasanthotsavam would remain cancelled to avoid congregation of pilgrims for long duration on the hills.

Seeking divine intervention to safeguard humanity from the dreadful virus, TTD would conduct a three-day Maha Yagam, Srinivasa Shantyotsava Sahita Dhanvantari Maha Yagam from March 19 to 21, he said.

The yagams would be held under the guidance of the chief pontiff of Visakha Sarada Peetham Swarupanandendra Saraswathi Swamy and Mantralaya Raghavendra Mutt seer Subudendratheertha Swamy, he added.

The bhoomi pooja for the construction of Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Mumbai, scheduled for April 5, has been put off following the coronavirus scare, he said.

